Monday Jan 17 2022
Throwback: Kate Middleton shot down rumours of her 'obsession' with Prince William

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Kate Middleton did not waste a moment to crack a joke about her relationship with Prince William before they were married.

The royal couple, who met at St Andrew’s University in 2001, had sat down for an interview with Tom Bradby, after they were engaged, and asked the Duchess of Cambridge about a certain rumour that was going around.

Kate was asked whether she had a photo of her then-fiancé up on her wall when she was a little girl.

"There’s a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall," Tom said.

William quickly chimed in saying: "There wasn’t just one, there was about 20."

However, Kate was not having any of it and put William in his place as she shot down the rumours saying: "He wishes. No, I had the Levi’s guy on my wall, not a picture of William, sorry."

Her response saw William momentarily taken aback as he muttered "it was me in Levi’s honestly".

