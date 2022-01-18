 
Watch Will Smith and his mom dance together on her 85th birthday

Will Smith was seen shaking a leg with his mom on her birthday.

The Pursuit of Happiness actor, 53, and his mom, Caroline Bright, celebrated her 85th birthday by grooving to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

In the adorable clip shared to Smith's Instagram Page Monday, the duo can be seen holding hands while singing the song. It seems both of them had a blast and made the most of the special day.


"85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let's dance our way to 100," the King Richard actor captioned the video.

Earlier, Smith in his memoir Will, which was released in November 2021 shared an embarrassing anecdote from his teenage years involving his mother and his then-girlfriend, Melanie Parker, revealing that Bright caught them red-handed in the kitchen when he was 16.

On the work front, Smith was recently awarded best actor at the low-key Golden Globes ceremony for his performance in King Richard.

