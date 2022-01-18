 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

File Footage 


Being a part of the royal family certain has its perks.

One unique aspect that the monarch enjoys is to travel abroad without a passport. 

This is because all passports are issued by the Queen which means that everyone, including the rest of the royal family must carry that particular legal document.

When Prince William will eventually take the throne, he too will enjoy this particular perk as he will be the King.

While the Duke of Cambridge will benefit from this, his wife Kate Middleton will still need to carry her passport when travelling.

The wording on passports currently reads: “Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

The wording would then change to 'His Majesty' when William will eventually take the throne. 

More From Entertainment:

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics
Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer
Georgina Rodriguez shares loved-up photos with Cristiano Ronaldo from private jet

Georgina Rodriguez shares loved-up photos with Cristiano Ronaldo from private jet
Pete Davidson hires security guard after Kanye West's 'threats' in 'Eazy'

Pete Davidson hires security guard after Kanye West's 'threats' in 'Eazy'
Kate Middleton was 'brilliant arbiter, peacemaker' in Prince William, Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton was 'brilliant arbiter, peacemaker' in Prince William, Prince Harry feud
Queen will not take 'threats' from 'spoiled children' Harry, Meghan: Report

Queen will not take 'threats' from 'spoiled children' Harry, Meghan: Report
Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone
Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West

Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West
Meghan Markle 'will never come back to UK' even if security problem is fixed

Meghan Markle 'will never come back to UK' even if security problem is fixed
BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited

BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited
‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

Latest

view all