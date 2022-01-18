 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns

Prince Charles has reportedly invited his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to stay with him during their visit to UK amid security concerns.

The Queen’s eldest son, who is also heir to the throne, extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and his family as the Duke of Sussex plans to seek judicial review regarding security in Britain, the Mirror citing royal sources reported on Tuesday. 

Prince Harry is scared to return to Britain with Meghan and their kids son Archie and daughter Lilibet, the Duke’s legal representatives have claimed.

According to the legal representatives of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is ‘afraid’ to return to UK with his family as the UK’s Home Office has decided that he is not allowed to personally pay for police protection for himself, Meghan Markle and his children after the couple stepped down from royal duties.

Queen’s grandson has filed for a judicial review against the Home Office decision.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Now living in California, they have their own private security team. Legal papers showed Harry arguing that the US team would not have adequate powers to protect his family in the UK.

