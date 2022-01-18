 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Iconic comedian Jim Carrey turned a year older as he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday today (Jan. 18) with a hilarious video, proving that he’s still best at his sense of humour.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, the Mask star sent his fans in a laughter riot with his hilarious birthday video.

"It's ma birthday! Whoohoo! I'm old but I'm gold! I Love you all!!!" the Dumb and Dumber actor wrote on Twitter.

In the 10-second long video, Carrey can be seen putting on an old man voice as he said into the camera, "I'm 60 and sexy! And tonight, I'm having creamed corn and strained peaches."

Many fans replied to his tweet with hilarious responses and thanked him for entertaining them in all these decades.

Apart from receiving tons of wishes from his close friends and family members, Carrey also received a special wish from music icon, Beyonce, who shared his childhood picture on her website.

On the professional front, the Bruce Almighty star, who recently appeared in The Weeknd's fifth studio album Dawn FM, is all set to reprise his role as Doctor Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in the U.S. in April 2022. 

