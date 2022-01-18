 
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham turned a photographer for his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Nicola turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos.

Posting the adorable pictures, the US actress disclosed that these were taken by Brooklyn.

She wrote in the caption, “brooklyn took these.”

Commenting on the post, Brooklyn Beckham can’t stop gushing over the fiancée.

He said, “The most gorgeous girl in the whole world.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham’s new year Instagram post had disclosed that he and fiancée Nicola Peltz have secretly tied the knot.

