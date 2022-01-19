 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released

Bot Sentinel, a free non-partisan platform developed to classify and track inauthentic accounts and toxic trolls, released it third and final report on on single-purpose hate accounts targeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The report demonstrates how single-purpose hate accounts coordinate on several platforms, use Twitter to spread disinformation, monetize their hatred, and circulate conspiracy theories on YouTube.

Christopher Bouzy, Bot Sentinel founder and CEO, said, "We published our report on the coordinated hate campaign targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We illustrate the conspiracy, and we believe it is the most comprehensive and damning report on this topic."

The report could be read by clicking on the link given in Bouzy's tweet below:


More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?

Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?
Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson
Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report
Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video

Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video
Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'
Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

Latest

view all