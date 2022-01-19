Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released

Bot Sentinel, a free non-partisan platform developed to classify and track inauthentic accounts and toxic trolls, released it third and final report on on single-purpose hate accounts targeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The report demonstrates how single-purpose hate accounts coordinate on several platforms, use Twitter to spread disinformation, monetize their hatred, and circulate conspiracy theories on YouTube.

Christopher Bouzy, Bot Sentinel founder and CEO, said, "We published our report on the coordinated hate campaign targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We illustrate the conspiracy, and we believe it is the most comprehensive and damning report on this topic."

The report could be read by clicking on the link given in Bouzy's tweet below:



