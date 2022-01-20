 
entertainment
Queen Elizabeth avoiding meeting with Boris Johnson?

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth avoiding meeting with Boris Johnson?

Queen Elizabeth hs not spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for five weeks. The monarch had met the premier foud times last January.

According to the local media, Johnson will have the chances to apologize in person to the Queen for allowing parties in Downing Street before her husband had been buried,

A report said that Prime Ministers have weekly audiences with the monarch but Boris has not spoken to the Queen for five weeks.

Citing a royal source, a report said its not unusual for there not to be an audience between the Queen and the PM  this time of the year.

