Adele drops dewy-eyed video amid postponement of Las Vegas residency

Adele couldn’t hold back her tears as she apologised to her fans for pushing back dates for Las Vega residency.

Taking to Instagram, the Hello hit-maker shared a heart-touching video amidst the announcement of rescheduling of concert dates.

“Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready,” the Easy On Me singer expressed in the video. “We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she explained while announcing that many of the crew members have contracted Covid-19.

It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time."

The Rolling in the Deep song-maker assured fans that the shows will be held later. “We're gonna reschedule all of the dates, we're on it right now, and I'm gonna finish my show and I'm gonna get it to where it's supposed to be,” she explained.

The show, titled Weekends with Adele, was originally slated to kick off on Friday, January 21.

Meanwhile, Pink also extended her support to the singer. She dropped a comment under the video, “Sweetheart I have been there. The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”