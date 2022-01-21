Jamie Dornan says his daughters are 'obsessed' with 'Trolls World Tour'

Jamie Dornan got candid about his daughters' favorite performance of their dad as the actor revealed that the girls are ‘obsessed' with Trolls World Tour.

During his conversation with People, the father of three shared that his daughters Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2, binge watch Barb and Star’s songs.

"That's what they're obsessed with. Even the 2-year-old's obsessed with that and wants to watch that all the time. So that's on our most watched YouTube playlist, probably," he shared.

The Belfast actor also revealed that his girls were so ‘obsessed (with Trolls) that he asked Universal to let sign him in Trolls World Tour’.

"So that was very exciting for the kids to have Daddy in that. And just recently I walked in on our 5-year-old trying to explain that to our 2-year-old,” Dornan continued.

"She had sort of paused Trolls World Tour at the point when my character would come in."