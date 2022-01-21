 
entertainment
Friday Jan 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing security row continues to raise questions whether the couple will be able to visit the UK at all.

Weighing in on the scenario former royal protection officer Simon Morgan, while speaking on The Morning Show, said that the situation is not as easy as it is being made out to be.

"The initial request has been the return of their police protection officers, which prior to leaving the Royal family in March 2020 they both had.

"Royal family security is cradle to grave so very much the Duke of Sussex was used to it. The scenario here is actually the purchasing of police protection, not actually the purchasing of private security which is what the Sussexes currently pay for in the US.

"So, there is a difference and it’s not black and white it’s very much a grey area, and there’s lots of things that need to be looked at rather than just saying, /should he or shouldn’t he?'" he revealed.

