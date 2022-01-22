Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon make adorable couple in pre-wedding photoshoot

South Korean actor, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon recently unveiled a few swoon-worthy pictures from their pre-wedding shoot.

The couple is over the moon to step into a new phase of their lives as they have just walked down the aisle today in a private ceremony, held in Seoul.

Just before they took their vows, the Heirs star’s management agency S.A.L.T Entertainment dropped snaps of the pre-ceremony photo-shoot as it expressed gratitude towards fans for sharing heartfelt wishes.

Fans are left star-struck to see their favourite actors dressed-up as bride and groom.

While one picture shows the Pinocchio actor donning a gorgeous white lace gown, the other photo shows Tae-joon looking like an absolute gentlemen in black suit.



In November 2021, the couple shared a statement to announce that they were expecting their first child and will be married soon.



The lovebirds started dating in 2017 but only announced their relationship in March 2018.