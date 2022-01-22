 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV in upcoming French movie

Johnny Depp has been roped in to play French king Louis in an upcoming yet-untitled film, helmed by a French director Maiwenn.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is gearing up to kick off filming of his next project this summer at the Versailles Palace, Paris. The filming is expected to carry on for three months at the Parisian landmarks.

Not much has been spilled about the plot of the period drama but it has been reported that Maiwenn will be seen helming the character of Jeanne du Berry, a countess and Louis XV’s mistress.

Louis XV ruled for 59 years which is the longest reign in the history of France, only second to that of Louis XIV.

However, the king passed away as an unpopular ruler following corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, the movie is Depp’s first project since his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence. His last film was 2020 Minamata

