Prince Andrew 'laughed' at maid bitten by his favourite dog: Report

Prince Andrew heartlessly laughed at a royal maid after she was bit by his beloved dog.

Former maid Charlotte Briggs says the Duke of York did not take any action when his dog Bendick bit her. Andrew's favourite dog was named after former wife Sarah Ferguson's most loved chocolate.

She told The Sun her leg was left bleeding and her tights were ripped but the Duke laughed off the incident and never apologised.



“He wasn’t bothered," she said. "Even when I was limping and my leg was purple he never apologised. It’s those little things that tell a lot about people and their character.”



Ms Briggs was sent to the Duke’s personal physician for a tetanus jab. The dog was later banned from Buckingham Palace because of the incident.