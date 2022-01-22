 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
Prince Andrew kept Sarah Ferguson's makeup post divorce: 'Creepy'

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Prince Andrew kept all of his memories associated with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson intact even after the couple's divorce.

Former royal maid Charlotte reveals Andrew kept Fergie's wedding dress and makeup with him, even after moving back with the Queen to Buckingham Palace.

She told The Sun: “Although she didn’t live there, her make-up was still laid out on a dressing table.

“I used to have to pick up all these eyeliners, mascaras and powders, dust underneath them and lay them back out every single day.

“But she was never there. She didn’t live there and she certainly wasn’t welcome back after what she’d been up to.

“Her clothes were there, so too were her shoes — and even her wedding dress was still hung up in the wardrobe. It was creepy.

“It was all laid as if she was there. I couldn’t understand why I was cleaning around it all when she wasn’t going to be coming back.

“He’d moved back home and she wasn’t welcome.

“I polished the dressing table every day but I never saw her.”

Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 before separating in 1992. The couple filed for divorce in 1996.

