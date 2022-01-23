Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson has officially settled her long withstanding Montana Ranch with her husband Brandon Blackstock.

As per PEOPLE, the singer has agreed to give 5% of the property in her ongoing divorce settlement with former partner.

In documents filed for Los Angeles on Thursday, the 39-year-old has decided to give her husband equaling $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

Blackstock now no longer has any ownership on any other property that Clarkson solely owns, adds the document.

Clarkson as per L.A county judge was the ownership of the ranch in October she had lost a legal fight to have Blackstock evicted from the property in December.