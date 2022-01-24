Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels

An online petition demanding a ban on single purpose Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels dedicated to harassments has drawn hundreds of signatures within a few hours after it was launched.

"No one should have to fear abuse and targeted harassment from single-purpose hate accounts on social media platforms," the petition stated

It added, "Bot Sentinel recently published a report outlining how single-purpose hate accounts on Twitter coordinated a hate campaign targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and how some of those accounts also created YouTube channels dedicated to harassing Meghan Markle."

"This petition isn’t just about Harry and Meghan; it’s about social media platforms banning single-purpose hate accounts and YouTube channels dedicated to harassing anyone," the petition on change.org read.