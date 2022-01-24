 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment
Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

American actress Olivia Munn often shares her experience and struggles as a new mom after welcoming her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney.

On Sunday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star — who welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp with comedian Mulaney in November, turned to her Instagram and shared that her friend, hairstylist Kylie Fitz, had visited her at home and surprised her with an impromptu pamper session.

The Office Christmas Party actress treated her fans with a mirror selfie where she’s seen getting a hair transformation with a surprise blowout by Fitz.


The 41-year-old new mom documented her hair treatment while cradling her adorable baby on her lap. The photo also featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier, dressed in a black beanie and comfy sweater, leaving fans in awe.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere," Munn captioned the sweet post. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM!"

Munn’s celebrity friends also reacted on her post. "Oh mommy," Kate Hudson commented, adding a heart emoticon. "The best to be in that baby space."

Since giving birth to Malcolm, Munn has been open about her post-partum struggles including with breastfeeding. Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm to the world by sharing a sweet snap of him on Christmas Eve.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL
Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row

Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row
Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'
Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts
Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations
Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip
Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler
Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show
Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death
Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian

Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all