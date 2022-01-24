 
Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack as their multi-million dollar Netflix deal has come under fire amid reports suggesting the platform could lose 750,000 UK subscribers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly signed a deal to produce content with Netflix, thought to be worth $100million (£73.7million) - but no content has been released yet. 

Last week, the streaming platform forecast its lowest number of new global subscribers in the first quarter since 2010, according to The Guardian. 

Richard Eden, a journalist, wrote on Twitter: "Despite having signed up Prince Harry and Meghan?" Netflix has lost the UK rights to five popular titles to Disney+ this month. 

This could, according to analysts at research firm Digital i, estimates it may cost £90m per year if all of the 750,000 subscribers also left. 

Royal commentator Daniela Elser also criticised Meghan and Harry's deal with the streaming giant, as he wrote in NZ Herald: "More than 14 months ago, their money-making marriage with the streaming was first revealed. They loftily promised they would be making 'content that informs but also gives hope'. Goodo then, but where is it?”

