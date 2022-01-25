A nasty man!: Prince Andrew's former housekeeper draws curtain on Duke

File Footage





Prince Andrew’s former housekeeper has spoken up about her experience working for the duke and the claims are not positive.

Charlotte Briggs spoke to the Daily Mail and did not shy away as she called the Duke of York a “nasty man”.

“I don’t give a toss what Prince Andrew feels … he is a horrible, nasty man.”

In another instance she narrated to The Sun saying that he had once left her in tears.

“We’d turn down his bed, remove his teddies, do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat.”

She continued: “He was a bit lazy and he would call down from his office and say, ‘Can you send the maid to shut the curtains.’” They were literally behind him and massive — from floor to ceiling and as high as a house. But he refused to get up and close them himself.

"I’d have to get on my evening dress, run up four flights of stairs and he’d be sitting there at his desk right next to them. One night I’d done it all, I walked back into the corridor and he came out screaming, ‘Can’t you [expletive] do anything right?’

"I’d left a little gap where they met but they were extremely heavy. I was thinking, ‘You want to shut your own curtains’ but you can’t say anything. You have to absorb it."