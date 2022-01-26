'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years

The Office stars Nearly Steve Carell and John Krasinski are coming together on the big screens, almost after a decade of their famous sitcom.

Carell, 59 will star in Krasinski's, 42, next directorial titled IF. The film would be produced under the banner of Paramount Pictures, according to Deadline.

In addition to his direction, Krasinski is also expected to write, produce and star in the film alongside Carell. Other cast members in the film include Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Fiona Shaw.



The project is based on Krasinski's concept of, 'a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.' Major details of the upcoming venture are however kept under wraps.