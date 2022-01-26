 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

The Office stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years
'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years

The Office stars Nearly Steve Carell and John Krasinski are coming together on the big screens, almost after a decade of their famous sitcom.

Carell, 59 will star in Krasinski's, 42, next directorial titled IF. The film would be produced under the banner of Paramount Pictures, according to Deadline.

In addition to his direction, Krasinski is also expected to write, produce and star in the film alongside Carell. Other cast members in the film include Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Fiona Shaw.

The project is based on Krasinski's concept of, 'a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.' Major details of the upcoming venture are however kept under wraps.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why

Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action
Michael Jackson body-shamed sister Janet Jackson, hurled brutal names at her

Michael Jackson body-shamed sister Janet Jackson, hurled brutal names at her
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'getting along' as co-parents, less chance of custody battle

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'getting along' as co-parents, less chance of custody battle
Kanye West CONFIRMS he rescued Kim Kardashian from second Ray J tape leak

Kanye West CONFIRMS he rescued Kim Kardashian from second Ray J tape leak
Piers Morgan comes out in support of Joe Rogan

Piers Morgan comes out in support of Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa opens up about her Kosovar roots: 'Cannot deny my identity'

Dua Lipa opens up about her Kosovar roots: 'Cannot deny my identity'
Julia Fox declares her ship-name with Kanye West and it's a lot similar to Kim's

Julia Fox declares her ship-name with Kanye West and it's a lot similar to Kim's
Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up for auction

Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up for auction
Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast

Neil Young to Spotify: Either remove my music or Joe Rogan podcast
Meghan Markle and Harry place an ad for production designer

Meghan Markle and Harry place an ad for production designer
Prince William attends funeral for polo tutor

Prince William attends funeral for polo tutor

Latest

view all