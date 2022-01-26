 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
Cardi B reacts to winning defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

US rapper Cardi B has reacted to the victory after she won some $4 million in a libel lawsuit in the United States against a celebrity gossip blogger.

In 2019, the 29-year-old rapper, had sued the YouTuber Tasha K for posting "malicious rumors" and "degrading and harassing" claims in some 20 videos that referred to the famous artist, according to the lawsuit filed in Georgia´s northern district.

Cardi B was awarded roughly $2.75 million -- including punitive damages and medical expenses -- and additionally approximately $1.3 million over the legal fees, according to court filings over Monday and Tuesday.

Reacting to the victory, Cardi B tweeted, “Why am I happy but sad at the same time?”

This was Cardi B’s first tweet and reaction after the verdict.

