Katie Price joins OnlyFans amid bankruptcy

Former glamour model Katie Price left fans guessing about her sudden decision to join X-rated subscription site.

The 43-year-old star, who was declared bankrupt in November 2019, revealed she's joining OnlyFans, offering fans access for $14.99 a month for content including glamour shots.



The interesting news comes after Katie was arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order on Friday evening after she allegedly sent abusive message to her ex-husband's fiancée.

The star made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, but ditched her usual flesh-flashing look for a nun's habit and sash reading 'My body my rules'.

OnlyFans shared a video teasing what fans will get for $14.99 a month from Katie who told press 'this is something that I was born to do'

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London. Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the "fans". It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view feature.



In a statement, she said: 'I want to make a stand for all women.' Speaking at the event she added: 'It's not all slutty, or whatever anyone wants to say it is. I think people have to be educated about what it's all about and it's not all that. So if you want that type of thing don't subscribe to me because you won't be seeing any slutty stuff on there.'

'I am actually pure. I am actually innocent in a lot of things,' she added. 'I am in full control of my whole life. OnlyFans, it's something that I was born to do. You all know I'm bloody good at it. It's what made me'.

Katie Price promised her OnlyFans page will include glamour shots but will also 'be about 100% body positivity.'

