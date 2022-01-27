 
Brad Pitt 'secretly dating' his Swedish neighbour, singer Lykke Li: Report

Brad Pitt is allegedly dating his neighbour, singer Lykke Li.

The 58-year-old, who was previously linked to Israeli professor Neri Oxman and German model Nicole Poturalski, has allegedly gained interest in Li, who lives only a few blocks away.

A report in The Sun notes that Pitt has been 'secretly' dating Li after spending time with the singer since summer 2021. 

The actor, who is currently fighting a custody battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie, is a father to children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Meanwhile, Jolie is also rumoured to be dating The Weekend. Their romance was seemingly confirmed after the singer referenced to his 'movie star' girlfriend.

