Thursday Jan 27 2022
Ray J wants Kanye West to 'stop' rumours of second tape with Kim Kardashian

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Ray J truly wants to move forward from the memories of once dating Kim Kardashian and the scandal that followed along back in the days.

In a new tweet posted on Wednesday, the singer urged the media and Kanye West in a tweet to stop talking about the 2007 tape as he would like to move on with his kids and family. 

"This needs to stop," the Love & Hip Hop star wrote. "I also have kids."  

Ray's manager, David Weintraub, told E! News, "Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past."

Kim's representatives also maintained that the SKIMS founder wants out of this 20-year-old drama.

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

It all began when Kanye West confirmed that he saved Kim from another tape leak with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

"I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," Ye said. "It represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity." 

