 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director
‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director

Spider-Men’s reunion in the latest installment of the superhero movie left fans emotional. Talking about the same the filmmaker Jon Watt revealed that a therapy session was organized before shooting the much-anticipated scenes.

During his interview with Variety, the director shared a glimpse of his excitement for the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s scenes together.

“We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together,” he recalled.

“I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me,” spilled the director.

“We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off-screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session," Watt explained.

While expressing his excitement at the time, Watt shared, “Because we had done that work ahead of time, when filming that first scene with everyone, it was great to take a step back and see the crew watching, like they were watching the movie.”

“You’re capturing something more than a scene from a movie; you’re watching a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?

Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?
Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit

Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit
Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals
‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on anniversary

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on anniversary
Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J
Prince Charles 'terrified' of becoming King, 'dreads' Queen death: Report

Prince Charles 'terrified' of becoming King, 'dreads' Queen death: Report
Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams

Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams
Meghan Markle YouTube haters to only rest after her 'endgame', divorce: Report

Meghan Markle YouTube haters to only rest after her 'endgame', divorce: Report
Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023

Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023

Latest

view all