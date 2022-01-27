‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director

Spider-Men’s reunion in the latest installment of the superhero movie left fans emotional. Talking about the same the filmmaker Jon Watt revealed that a therapy session was organized before shooting the much-anticipated scenes.

During his interview with Variety, the director shared a glimpse of his excitement for the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s scenes together.

“We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together,” he recalled.

“I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me,” spilled the director.

“We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off-screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session," Watt explained.

While expressing his excitement at the time, Watt shared, “Because we had done that work ahead of time, when filming that first scene with everyone, it was great to take a step back and see the crew watching, like they were watching the movie.”

“You’re capturing something more than a scene from a movie; you’re watching a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he added.