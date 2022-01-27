 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Martin confirms three more Coldplay albums before bidding adieu to music

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Chris Martin confirms three more Coldplay albums before bidding adieu to music
Chris Martin confirms three more Coldplay albums before bidding adieu to music

Chris Martin confirmed that the British rock band will treat fans with three more albums before stop making music in 2025. 

The band has bestowed the music industry with many amazing tracks but the journey is coming to end as the frontman of the quartet recently shared, “I think that's what feels right to us."

Martin graced The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he discussed about the group's future. 

“I think we'll keep touring and we'll always be together as a group of musicians and friends, but I think the story of our albums ends then,” he said.

The 44-year-old singer also joked about the title of the group’s musical film.

"I think we'd really like to do a movie musical,' added Martin saying that it would be titled as ‘East Side Story’.

He also expressed gratitude for being able to evolve as a musician. "We're so lucky that we get to just follow what feels right. That's what we decided to do,” he told DeGeneres.

"That's why our music changes a bit. Sometimes we lose people and we get other people in,” added Martin.

More From Entertainment:

Apple TV+ drops first look, premiere date of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko'

Apple TV+ drops first look, premiere date of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko'
Kelly Clarkson to not back out of divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson to not back out of divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock
Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets

Lady Gaga weighs in on respecting co-star's personal space on sets
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark 'PR disaster' with Spotify 'nightmare'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark 'PR disaster' with Spotify 'nightmare'

Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adele's absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates

Keith Urban set to entertain music fans in Adele's absence as he takes over her Las Vegas dates
‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director

‘Spider-Man’ therapy held for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland: says director
Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?

Are Harry and Meghan on the same page for making mends with the royal family?
Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit

Cardi B addresses her win after receiving additional $3 million in defamation suit
Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Prince Andrew labeled 'entitled' after shocking allegations unearthed

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals
‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

Latest

view all