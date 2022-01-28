Prince Andrew to put Virginia Giuffre in 'bad light' to 'emotionally' win jury: Report

FileFootage

Prince Andrew would want to put Virginia Giuffre in bad light to emotionally move the judges in his side.



Cardiff-based lawyer Alan Collins notes the upcoming trial poses high risks for both the Duke and Ms. Giuffre.

"Both sides have asked for a jury trial. I assume (they) are doing so tactically thinking that the jury is more likely to be emotionally swayed than a judge.



"It is risky for both. A jury could take a dislike to them and not the other party. Virginia Giuffre might think a jury will be repulsed by the whole miserable and repulsive story and sympathise with her.

"Prince Andrew might fear 'guilt' by association with (Jeffrey) Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell, and so will want to paint Ms Giuffre in a bad light.

"It's high risk for both and it's probably tactical to force (the) other (side) to settle."

He added: " This is not a criminal case. It is not about guilt or innocence, although that is the sub text.

"It's about whether Prince A did the wrongs complained of. If the jury find against him then the proverbial will hit the fan and goodness where that will take him."