Saturday Jan 29 2022
George Clooney, Brad Pitt agree to receive 'less' money for their project's theatrical release

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have agreed to receive less salary from Apple+ to ensure their project's simultaneous theatrical release.

During his conversation with Deadline, the 60-year-old spilled beans on his much-anticipated reunion with the Fight Club actor.

The upcoming project marks that A-listers’ first film together since 2008 film Burn After Reading.

The Ocean's Eleven actor didn't share much details about the upcoming motion movie however he admitted that they both agreed on lower payment to ensure that their film gets a theatrical release.

Clooney said, “It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme.”

“Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great,” he explained.

Emphasizing on the possibility of movie theaters’ co-existence with streaming platforms, he said, "I’d like to believe - and I still believe - that there’s a way that grownup films can still survive, and survive in movie theaters.

"But in general, in the world’s understanding the business end of this, that may very well mean that the negotiation is a short window in the theatrical world and then onto the streaming, so that a lot more people see it," he added.

