Saturday Jan 29 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'

Prince Harry has been warned by a security expert that he's facing higher risks to his life after stepping down as working royal.

A royal expert believes that risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family has been “increased exponentially” since stepping down as a working members of the royal family. 

Richard J. Aitch, a director of operations for Mobius International Security, argued that the risk is more “severe” in the UK because one cannot compare the police protection provided by the government with the private sector. 

Aitch told Royally Us: “In terms of cost and his role, those arguments don't really balance well with the current situation."

The expert continued: "In terms of risk, there's an argument that the Government says that now he’s no longer a member of the Royal Family his risk is now lowered. And I would actually argue, on the contrary, it has actually increased by virtue of the fact you have removed police protection from him.

"So his risk on the ground is increased exponentially in comparison, you can’t, especially in the UK, you cannot make a comparison between a Government provision close protection and that of a private sector."

Aitch continued: “Here in the UK, the private security industry is regulated by a security industry authority and they work on behalf of the Home Office and for close protection in the private sector specifically they have imposed a certain level of licensing and training standards since 2006."

The new argument about Prince Harry and his family's security takes place after the Duke filed a judicial review against the Home Office after being denied permission to pay for himself and his family’s protection.

