Sunday Jan 30 2022
Janet Jackson is 'good friends' with Justin Timberlake after Super Bowl scandal

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Janet Jackson wants her fans to move on from the infamous Super Bowl performance incident with Justin Timberlake.

Speaking to her fans in a recorded for her Lifetime and A&E documentary event, the singer revealed that she is very good friends with Timberlake now and would want their fans to leave behind all the bitter memories.

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop," she said of the incident.

"Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends," Jackson continued. "We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

The 2005 tragic incident proved to be traumatic for Janet wherein Timberlake accidentally exposed her figure in front of 140 million concert attendees during a duet.

