Sunday Jan 30 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo hints on marrying girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'in a month'

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wait to see his pregnant girlfriend walk down the aisle.

The Manchester United footballer confessed his profound love for the mother of his children and ensured fans that a wedding is in the cards, sooner than they might have anticipated.

"I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about," Ronaldo said documentary I Am Georgina.

"It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure it will happen," he gushed.

Ronaldo already was a father to Cristiano Jr when he met Georgina. He later welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy and daughter Alana with Georgina. 

