Adele called off Las Vegas residency due to relationship issues with Rich Paul: reports

Adele is reportedly going through a rough patch in her relationship with beau Rich Paul due to which she couldn’t go on with her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

According to the New York Daily News, the Hello hit-maker’s personal life is not smooth as it seems as she was seen sobbing while talking on phone amidst her shows’ rehearsals.

A source spilled to the outlet, “There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform", quoted The Sun.

The couple started going out at the beginning of 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in September.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old singer is facing massive backlash for cancelling her shows at the 11th hour.

She dropped a teary-eyed video to announce that the preparations couldn’t be done due to multiple factors related to Coivd-19 pandemic.

However, several reports started making rounds that Adele entered in multiple disputes with organisers and set designer of the event.



