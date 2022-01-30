 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Prince George could be 'envious' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in future

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

File Footage 


Prince George could face a dilemma when he eventually faces the reality of becoming king.

According to CEO of Republic, a group looking to end the monarchy, Graham Smith the little one is expected to be “envious” after he grows up to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life away from royal life.

Smith believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton's son could reconsider his life as a future king as he is the first-born son of the Cambridges with his father being second in line to the throne.

This makes him third in line to the throne. 

“He has to play the role of future king for his entire life, probably until what everyone else would consider retirement age.”

He added: “That’s not a particularly exciting prospect for a young man.

“I think he will be very torn about what he wants to do.”

