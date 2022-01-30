BTS' V shares adorable video with Choi Woo-shik on 'Our Beloved Summer' sets

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has recently shared an adorable video of helping his close friend Choi Woo-shik during the shoot of his Netflix show and has sent the internet into meltdown.

The Singularity singer appeared on the sets of Our Beloved Summer last year and turned a clapper boy for Choi and Kim Da-mi's intimate scene.





Taking to Instagram Stories, V shared a short clip in which the actors are seen filming a scene for the last episode of the romantic drama.

Sharing the video, V added Christmas Tree, his song for the show, as the background music.

For unversed, V celebrated his birthday on December 30. Apart from V and Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy are also part of the Wooga Squad.