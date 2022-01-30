 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t highjack’ Prince Philip’s memorial

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Royal experts worry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will end up highjacking Prince Philip’s special memorial if they decide to come to the UK for the event.

While all of Britain is undoubtedly looking forward to Prince Philip’s memorial, royal commentator Neil Sean believes it best that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offer their respects from their California abode.

He voiced his thoughts on YouTube and claimed, "It's very difficult for Harry and Meghan because if they do come back over here whichever way they turn all eyes will be on them. The media will want to know which family members interact, which don't."

He also went on to suggest that the couple record a video message instead and claimed, "This may be played privately at a function afterward, we believe possibly at Windsor Castle.”

At the end of the day, “I think this will be the best way forward for the ex-royals simply because they know that day shouldn't be about them."

In Mr Sean’s eyes, whats most important his allowing Queen Elizabeth the opportunity to mourn her late husband in peace, instead of transforing it into some kind of “media circus.”

