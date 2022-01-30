Can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hurl insults at royals for money?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in news again for their huge cash deals with the streaming giants as people want to know about their projects.

The Queen's grandson Harry and his wife Meghan reportedly signed an agreement with Netflix and Spotify to produce exclusive content for the streaming networks soon-after they left the royal family to live a life of their choice.

The Sussexes are facing serious criticism over the deal amid growing demands for their projects with the networks.

There are rumours and speculations that Netflix and Spotify gave the royal couple lucrative deals for specific reasons.



A senior journalist Kate Mansey suggests that the networks wanted them to drop royal bombshells for big-money deals.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, she said that Spotify and Netflix wanted the couple to spill "the details of what it's like inside the Royal Family".

Undoubtedly, Meghan and Harry's lucrative deals - signed soon after they stepped down as senior working royals - gave birth to many questions as people asked why they were given such big deals even if they were new in production field?

Fans want to know what the Sussexes have promised to the networks. Some of the experts and critics are speculating that they may drop royal bombshells.

But, there is another specific question: 'Can Harry and Meghan ever hurl insults at royals for money?'

Despite all the reported disputes, some fans think that the Sussexes can never disgrace the monarchy at any cost.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under immense pressure to make more content for Spotify as the couple has only released one episode of Archewell audio and that was more than a year ago.