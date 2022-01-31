Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?

The Queen has apparently sidelined Prince Edward as she assigned Camilla the role of patron of the National Theatre - a responsibility previously held by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



Queen's move suggests that she believes Camilla can execute the assigned duties more efficiently than any other royal.

Royal fans and critics have started speculating that Prince Edward has been sidelined by the Queen as she gave more responsibility to Camilla.



Reflecting on the choice of recipient for the prestigious position, royal journalist Richard Eden tweeted: "This couldn't be a clearer sign that there will be no role for Prince Edward and his family in Prince Charles's slimmed-down monarchy. He would have been a natural fit for this role.”

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle lost the role of patron of the National Theatre after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.



The Queen's recent move may hurt Prince Harry as, according to some experts, he feels Camilla took over her mom Lady Diana's place to marry his father Prince Charles.

