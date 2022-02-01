 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘step up to the plate’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to “step up to the plate” if they intend to win support within the US after the Spotify issue.

Broadcaster Angela Epstein and guest Henry Bonsu spoke to Jeremy Vine about the growing need for Prince Harry and Meghan to “step up to the plate."

Ms Epstein was the first to question the current media coverage the duo has been receiving and questioned, "We're talking about them but are we listening to them? We talk about them but we listen to them."

Her guest Mr Bonsu chimed in shortly thereafter and referenced the Spotify debacle, saying, "Maybe at the time, you know [Spotify] signed the contract or did the deal with them Harry and Meghan were kind of the number one trading story in the world and they thought we'll have some of that.”

At this point even Ms Epstein ended up agreeing and admitted, "If they want to be influential figures, they have to show that they have integrity.”

“And if they are coming out and speaking out against Joe Rogan or what they perceive to be misinformation, then they have to step up to the plate and prove that's their position."

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield addresses gut-wrenching struggles over his celebrity status

Andrew Garfield addresses gut-wrenching struggles over his celebrity status
Spotify should give Joe Rogan cash Meghan and Harry make from their shows: Piers Morgan

Spotify should give Joe Rogan cash Meghan and Harry make from their shows: Piers Morgan
Spotify’s CEO breaks silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s misinformation claim

Spotify’s CEO breaks silence over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s misinformation claim
Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog

Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog
Kate Middleton ‘made priorities’ clear to Prince George, Charlotte, Louise

Kate Middleton ‘made priorities’ clear to Prince George, Charlotte, Louise
Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report

Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report
Kate Middleton 'schooled' Meghan Markle on royal life

Kate Middleton 'schooled' Meghan Markle on royal life

Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Prince Charles reaching out to ‘keep Prince Harry close’ ahead of memoir release: report

Prince Charles reaching out to ‘keep Prince Harry close’ ahead of memoir release: report
Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report

The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report

Latest

view all