Andrew Garfield addresses gut-wrenching struggles over his celebrity status

Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield sheds light on his struggles with being a celebrity early on in his career.

Garfield broke his silence over the troubles he faces with privacy and his celebrity status while speaking to Variety magazine for their Actors on Actors segment.

He started the topic off by reflecting on one of the first conversations he had with himself and admitted, “At one point you just have to shut it all off and think, ‘If I’m not going to read the bad, I’m just not going to read the good either’. And you, you’re not on social media in any way?”

“I remember starting to get a little bit of attention when I was a bit older than you. I wasn’t quite ready to fully regulate myself. I needed to learn boundaries.”

Before concluding he even went on to add, “At the same time, I wanted just to fall into the moment and enjoy it, take it while it’s here.”