Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson says she was disinvited from the 2004 Grammys after her wardrobe malfunction scandal with Justin Timberlake.

In her eponymous documentary titled Janet set to release this week, the singer reveals that she was asked not to come to the Grammy Awards after Timberlake accidentally stripped her during a Super Bowl performance.

Janet’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri also adds that he quit his role as a member of Grammys' board after he learned of the injustice.Janet and Dupri dated from 2002 to 2009.

"I felt like they were disrespectful to Janet, and I resigned at that point,"

Previously, The Huffington Post reported: "Timberlake was allowed to perform after he tearfully apologized for the incident.

"The CBS chief executive, according to sources who spoke to me, was furious that Jackson didn’t make a similarly contrite apology to him."