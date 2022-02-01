 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction
Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson says she was disinvited from the 2004 Grammys after her wardrobe malfunction scandal with Justin Timberlake.

In her eponymous documentary titled Janet set to release this week, the singer reveals that she was asked not to come to the Grammy Awards after Timberlake accidentally stripped her during a Super Bowl performance.

Janet’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri also adds that he quit his role as a member of Grammys' board after he learned of the injustice.Janet and Dupri dated from 2002 to 2009.

"I felt like they were disrespectful to Janet, and I resigned at that point,"

Previously, The Huffington Post reported: "Timberlake was allowed to perform after he tearfully apologized for the incident.

"The CBS chief executive, according to sources who spoke to me, was furious that Jackson didn’t make a similarly contrite apology to him."

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’
‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll

‘Be prepared’: Singer Frank Turner on music’s mental toll
Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Nick Cannon confirms expecting 8th baby, congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna's father knows she is going to be a 'good mom': 'I'm so happy'

Rihanna's father knows she is going to be a 'good mom': 'I'm so happy'
Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'

Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'
Kanye West working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson 'everyday' on Donda 2

Kanye West working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson 'everyday' on Donda 2
The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

The Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley dies at 31, police suspect suicide

Rihanna 'never focused' on becoming a mother until A$AP Rocky stepped in life

Rihanna 'never focused' on becoming a mother until A$AP Rocky stepped in life
Riz Ahmed brings personal fears to screen in ‘The Long Goodbye’

Riz Ahmed brings personal fears to screen in ‘The Long Goodbye’
Cheslie Kryst’s death: Beauty pageants ‘devastated’ by suicide of Miss USA 2019

Cheslie Kryst’s death: Beauty pageants ‘devastated’ by suicide of Miss USA 2019

Latest

view all