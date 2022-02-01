Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why

Chinese zodiac expert Marites Allen has predicted that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could have a difficult year ahead of them financially.



As today marks Chinese New Year, feng shui expert Marites Allen, 53, who lives in London, has also predicted that the year 2022 could also be an exhausting year for the royal couple in terms of their relationship.

According to Allen, the financial opportunities for the Duchess of Sussex, who has signed multi-million-dollar deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, do not look promising, however, a powerful, wealthy and senior person could help her.

As per Chinese calendar, Meghan Markle was born in the Year of the Rooster while Harry in Year of the Rat.

The Chinese New Year is also known as the Lunar New Year. It is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a year on the traditional Chinese calendar.

This year (2022) is the Year of the Water Tiger.