Tuesday Feb 01 2022
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney buys 'rare' luxury house at 24: See here

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Euphorias Sydney Sweeney has bought herself a $3 million home thats touted as a rare offering
Sydney Sweeney, who found widespread success with the hit series Euphoria, has bought herself a ‘rare’ $3 million home that went on the market for the first time in 50 years before she secured it.

According to The New York Post, the 24-year-old actress closed the deal on her first home on November 2, 2021, and is now the owner of the Tudor traditional-style home in the Westwood neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

The home, touted as a ‘rare offering’, was first built in 1933 and last went up for sale in 1972 for only $85,500!

Sweeney’s hilltop pad is traditional yet luxurious and boasts an outdoor brick fireplace in addition to a front porch view of a golf course.

The actress earlier gushed about being able to provide for her family in an interview with the Associated Press, saying, “I always thought that when I turned 18, I’d have all this money and I’d buy back my parents’ house and put them all back together again. And I never was able to…”

“So now being able to be in a house is such an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment that I still can’t believe I was able to pull off,” she added. 

