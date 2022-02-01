 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Meghan Markle bid goodbye to her ‘passion project’ before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle bid goodbye to her ‘passion project’ before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had to say goodbye to her ‘passion project’ months before announcing her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry, and her farewell note is still available to read on the website’s landing page today.

According to Hello! magazine, the Duchess of Sussex ran a lifestyle blog titled The Tig, and penned a heartfelt farewell note for her regular readers before shutting it down in 2017 months prior to her high-profile engagement.

“To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig,” read Markle’s note.

She had gone on to pen, “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.”

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world’,” the note went on.

She concluded the note with some words of wisdom, writing, “Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

The blog, launched in 2014, served as a platform for Markle to share fashion, travel, beauty, and cooking tips in addition to interviews with several inspiration women. 

