Hailey Bieber seeks justice for Lauren Smith-Fields

Hailey Bieber on Monday used her Instagram account to seek justice for Lauren Smith-Fields.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the supermodel shared information regarding the deceased and the circumstances of her death.

Hailey's social media posts came a day after the Bridgeport, Conn. police officer who was a supervisor on the case of Lauren Smith-Fields retired amid a national controversy over the department’s investigation into the 23-year-old Black woman’s death.

Detective Angel Llanos of Bridgeport Police Department retired on Friday, a representative for the department told Rolling Stone, following Mayor Joe Ganim’s announcement on Sunday that Llanos and another officer, Detective Kevin Cronin, had been put on administrative leave. According to reports, these suspensions came amid an internal investigation into the cases of Smith-Fields as well as Brenda Lee Rawls, both of whom died in December.





