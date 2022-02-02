 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Kim Kardashian kicks off Valentine's Day celebrations, turns pink

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Kim Kardashian kicks off Valentines Day celebrations, turns pink

American TV star and Socialite Kim Kardashian rang in Valentines Day  early as she unveiled her awe-inspiring snaps.

The Skims founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer fans sneak peak into her lovers' day preparations.  

The 41-year-old reality star, who just announced her latest gig as Balenciaga’s latest campaigner, started off her V-Day carousel with a matching pink crop top and teeny-tiny bottoms.

Pete Davidson's ladylove looked smashing as she sported a shiny tie-up top and shorts. 

Kanye's ex, from her living room, shared a photo of herself clutching black roses (of course) for all the cupid-obsessed lovers, while modelling a glossy hot-pink bralette and trousers.

Kim Kardashian was looking out of this world in hot pink steamy outfits, which she prepared for Valentine's Day amid her romance with Pete Davidson.

