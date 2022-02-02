Kim Kardashian kicks off Valentine's Day celebrations, turns pink

American TV star and Socialite Kim Kardashian rang in Valentines Day early as she unveiled her awe-inspiring snaps.

The Skims founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer fans sneak peak into her lovers' day preparations.

The 41-year-old reality star, who just announced her latest gig as Balenciaga’s latest campaigner, started off her V-Day carousel with a matching pink crop top and teeny-tiny bottoms.



Pete Davidson's ladylove looked smashing as she sported a shiny tie-up top and shorts.

Kanye's ex, from her living room, shared a photo of herself clutching black roses (of course) for all the cupid-obsessed lovers, while modelling a glossy hot-pink bralette and trousers.

Kim Kardashian was looking out of this world in hot pink steamy outfits, which she prepared for Valentine's Day amid her romance with Pete Davidson.