Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up

American model Hailey Baldwin speaks out about her struggles with her personal church community following her 2016 split from Justin Bieber.

She spoke of the struggles during one of her recent interviews with The Wall Street Journal and began by giving fans an in-depth look into her emotional state at the time.

She even admitted to the interviewer, "There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel very outcast.”

All that made Baldwin question what her church had become and even shared some of those thoughts when she added “When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling."

However, not everyone turned their backs to the model, some of her longtime friends from Miami, including Churchchome pastors Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith stood by her side and helped during the fall out.

But there were still moments Baldwin felt defeated in and would ring up her mother Kennya to admit, "I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever."