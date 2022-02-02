 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up
Hailey Baldwin ‘felt an outcaste’ from church after Justin Bieber break up

American model Hailey Baldwin speaks out about her struggles with her personal church community following her 2016 split from Justin Bieber.

She spoke of the struggles during one of her recent interviews with The Wall Street Journal and began by giving fans an in-depth look into her emotional state at the time.

She even admitted to the interviewer, "There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel very outcast.”

All that made Baldwin question what her church had become and even shared some of those thoughts when she added “When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling."

However, not everyone turned their backs to the model, some of her longtime friends from Miami, including Churchchome pastors Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith stood by her side and helped during the fall out.

But there were still moments Baldwin felt defeated in and would ring up her mother Kennya to admit, "I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer

Prince Andrew's assets could be seized, claims lawyer
Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Prince William advised to apologise to Prince Harry in order to mend relationship

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama

Dwayne Johnson shocks fans with public support for Joe Rogan after misinformation drama
Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes
Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry

Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on Holocaust apology after outcry
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin to inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on desire to collaborate with Adele
Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move

Queen snubs Prince Harry with her latest move
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant to receive honour for leadership in sports
Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank

Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank
Nicole Kidman speaks out about moments she’d be ‘put out to pasture’

Nicole Kidman speaks out about moments she’d be ‘put out to pasture’
Queen has something 'big' planned for Prince William's milestone birthday

Queen has something 'big' planned for Prince William's milestone birthday

Latest

view all