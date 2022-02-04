 
Friday Feb 04 2022
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘planning big things’ for Prince William: Insider

Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been busy making big plans for Prince William’s upcoming 40th celebrations, sources divulge.

Royal commentator and expert Christopher Andersen brought this claim to light during one of his recent appearances.

He admitted to Us Weekly, "The Queen has a big thing planned for William and he is going to throw something as well.”

With covid-19 having put a damper on Kate’s festivities, the Queen seems even more adamant to make sure "There will be big parties again if Covid allows anything like that to happen."

This news comes in the midst of rumours of moving to Berkshire, away from their Kensington abode. 

