 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

BAFTA Awards: Prince William feeling relieved after Kirsten Stewart fails to make the list?

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

BAFTA Awards: Prince William feeling relieved after Kirsten Stewart fails to make the list?

Prince William will be relieved that he no longer faces the prospect of having to watch Kristen Stewart win an award for playing his mother, Princess Diana, said British TV personality Richard Eden.

He was commenting on BAFTA list of nominations in the leading Actress Category.

The list carried the names of Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan and Tessa Thompson.

Prince William, who is the President of the BAFTA, reportedly doesn't like depictions of his late mother in movies and TV shows. 


More From Entertainment:

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall
'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
Kate Middleton’s strictest rules for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis shock fans

Kate Middleton’s strictest rules for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis shock fans
Meghan Markle spilled ‘terror-filled’ realities of royal life

Meghan Markle spilled ‘terror-filled’ realities of royal life
Queen Elizabeth ‘planning big things’ for Prince William: Insider

Queen Elizabeth ‘planning big things’ for Prince William: Insider
Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts to air for Queen's Jubilee celebrations: Watch new trailer

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts to air for Queen's Jubilee celebrations: Watch new trailer
Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump

Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother addresses her death by suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother addresses her death by suicide
Queen Elizabeth’s views on divorce laid bare: ‘It’s just too easy’

Queen Elizabeth’s views on divorce laid bare: ‘It’s just too easy’
Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king

Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘Prince & Princess of cancellation’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘Prince & Princess of cancellation’: report
Nick Cannon’s eight child sparks ‘celibacy journey’: ‘I’m out of control’

Nick Cannon’s eight child sparks ‘celibacy journey’: ‘I’m out of control’

Latest

view all