BAFTA Awards: Prince William feeling relieved after Kirsten Stewart fails to make the list?

Prince William will be relieved that he no longer faces the prospect of having to watch Kristen Stewart win an award for playing his mother, Princess Diana, said British TV personality Richard Eden.

He was commenting on BAFTA list of nominations in the leading Actress Category.

The list carried the names of Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan and Tessa Thompson.

Prince William, who is the President of the BAFTA, reportedly doesn't like depictions of his late mother in movies and TV shows.



