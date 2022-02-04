Jennifer Aniston shares Anthony Hopkins' scene from a film starring Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday shared a scene from "Meet Joe Black", a 1998 film starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

The clip shared by the "Friends" actress features Anthony Hopkins character William Parrish.

Aniston, the former wife of Brad Pitt, shared the scene without any caption to her Instagram stories.

Below is what William Parrish says in the scene:

William Parrish : Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. I say, fall head over heels. Find someone you can love like crazy and who will love you the same way back. How do you find him? Well, you forget your head, and you listen to your heart. And I'm not hearing any heart. Cause the truth is, honey, there's no sense living your life without this. To make the journey and not fall deeply in love, well, you haven't lived a life at all. But you have to try, cause if you haven't tried, you haven't lived.