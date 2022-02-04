 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston shares Anthony Hopkins' scene from a film starring Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Jennifer Aniston shares Anthony Hopkins scene from a film starring Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday shared a scene from "Meet Joe Black", a 1998 film starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

The clip shared by the "Friends" actress features Anthony Hopkins character William Parrish.

Aniston, the former wife of Brad Pitt, shared the scene without any caption to her Instagram stories.

Jennifer Aniston shares Anthony Hopkins scene from a film starring Brad Pitt

Below is what William Parrish says in the scene:

William Parrish : Love is passion, obsession, someone you can't live without. I say, fall head over heels. Find someone you can love like crazy and who will love you the same way back. How do you find him? Well, you forget your head, and you listen to your heart. And I'm not hearing any heart. Cause the truth is, honey, there's no sense living your life without this. To make the journey and not fall deeply in love, well, you haven't lived a life at all. But you have to try, cause if you haven't tried, you haven't lived.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's gay cousin sits for interview with daughter

Queen Elizabeth's gay cousin sits for interview with daughter

BAFTA Awards: Prince William feeling relieved after Kirsten Stewart fails to make the list?

BAFTA Awards: Prince William feeling relieved after Kirsten Stewart fails to make the list?
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall
'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
Kate Middleton’s strictest rules for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis shock fans

Kate Middleton’s strictest rules for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis shock fans
Meghan Markle spilled ‘terror-filled’ realities of royal life

Meghan Markle spilled ‘terror-filled’ realities of royal life
Queen Elizabeth ‘planning big things’ for Prince William: Insider

Queen Elizabeth ‘planning big things’ for Prince William: Insider
Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts to air for Queen's Jubilee celebrations: Watch new trailer

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts to air for Queen's Jubilee celebrations: Watch new trailer
Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump

Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother addresses her death by suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother addresses her death by suicide
Queen Elizabeth’s views on divorce laid bare: ‘It’s just too easy’

Queen Elizabeth’s views on divorce laid bare: ‘It’s just too easy’
Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king

Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king

Latest

view all